Why Thandiwe Newton Is Exiting 'Magic Mike 3'

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThandiwe Newton is stepping down from Magic Mike’s Last Dance. A Warner Bros. Pictures studio spokesperson tells ET, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike Last Dance to deal with family matters." ET can also...

