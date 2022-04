Google “newcomers clubs,” and you’ll be surprised at the number of organizations that come up. The Newcomers Club of Cobb County, of North East Suburban Atlanta, of St. Simons, of Gainesville – and of course, Dunwoody. The Dunwoody Newcomers Club is a social organization for women, formed in 1972 with the intention of welcoming new […] The post ‘Friendship and fun’ defines the Dunwoody Newcomers Club appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO