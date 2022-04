After a disappointing end to the season, the Arizona Cardinals hope to reload for another playoff run. The roster has dwindled slightly with a few departures, but it’s not like the team is in trouble. Although the NFC West is stacked, this franchise still has a real shot to make a Super Bowl run. We take a look at some of our bold Cardinals predictions with the 2022 NFL Draft in mind.

