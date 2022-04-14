ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen in Britain arrested for making threatening calls to Scottsdale schools

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – A teenager in Britain who made phone threats to Scottsdale schools and businesses was arrested this week, authorities said Thursday. The Scottsdale Police Department said the minor was taken into custody Tuesday in the United Kingdom. He is accused of calling six schools and the district office to say...

ktar.com

