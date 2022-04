MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is still working to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials were at the Tennessee Community College Whitehaven center Friday, and they’ll be back again Saturday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1234 Finley Road in Memphis.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO