Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

By Associated Press, CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter. He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up...

Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BBC

Tesla: Elon Musk opens delayed 'gigafactory' in Berlin

Tesla boss Elon Musk has opened a huge electric car "gigafactory" near Berlin which is the first European hub for the firm. The plant was delayed for eight months after local authority licensing problems. The more than €5bn (£4bn) factory is the biggest investment in a German car plant in...
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk may be the world's first trillionaire by 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Much, Much Bigger

An emphasis on size and scale echoes sentiment from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Tesla has two new factories about ready to ramp up production -- and more new factories could be on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
