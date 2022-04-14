ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash closes portion of Highway 3 in Billings

 2 days ago
BILLINGS - An injury accident at Highway 3 and AJ Way has closed the highway between North 27th Street and Zimmerman Trail, police said.

Police reported the crash at 10 a.m. and asked motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

This is a developing story.


Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

