Bend Mayor Sally Russell won’t seek re-election; Councilor Melanie Kebler declares run for job

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago
(Update: adding video with comments by Russell, Kebler, Piper)

At this point, a two-person race; Chris Piper announced earlier, but 'a long time until November'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sally Russell, Bend's first elected mayor in nearly a century, announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election, after a decade on the council. Hours earlier, first-term Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler announced she would seek the mayor position, the second candidate in that race -- and that her five council colleagues have endorsed her.

Former city councilor Chris Piper announced his run for mayor in late January. Others could still run this fall, as the city's filing period opens up later this year.

"After great thought, many conversations and deliberations," she said. "I decided it's time for someone new to take the reins as mayor of Bend," Russell told reporters at a late-morning news conference.

"And at some point in time, I will decide whether, and/or whether to endorse any candidates," she said.

Russell also said she is not endorsing another candidate for the position at this point, and has no plans to run for any other position at present.

"It's a long time until November," Russell said.

Russell said she looks forward to spending more time with family and friends, as well as projects and efforts she's passionate about.

"(When) I began my tenure on council, some perceived me as the most liberal," Russell said. "I am now labeled as the most conservative, and that's because I am a moderate. And I see myself as serving the entire community."

Here's the announcement from Russell:

BEND MAYOR SALLY RUSSELL WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION

Bend Mayor Sally Russell today announced she will not seek re-election in November.

“I have been honored to serve this community as its first elected Mayor, and proud of the work we’ve done to meet significant the significant change we’re managing,” said Russell.

The Mayor highlighted some accomplishments during her time in office. Those include:

  • Development of the city’s comprehensive transportation plan and the passage of the largest transportation bond measure in our city’s history;
  • The acceleration of building affordable and workforce housing using policy changes and funding/leverage strategies throughout Bend;
  • Passage of Bend’s Urban Growth Boundary Plan, including a focus on developing community hubs throughout Bend and supporting efficient, economical new infrastructure; and,
  • Addressing accelerating Climate Change by passing the Resolution to create Bend’s Climate Action Plan, Approved the Community Climate Action Plan (2019) and appointed the Environment Climate Committee in 2020 by bringing the community together to plan for a greener, more just and more prosperous future.
  • Focused on ecological health and community safety through careful work in our neighboring forests, chairing the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project and serving on the Governor’s bipartisan Committee on Wildfire Response.

Russell’s City public service, culminating as Bend’s Mayor, covers almost two decades, serving Bend as a Planning Commissioner, City Councilor, and as Mayor Pro-Tem.  “I genuinely appreciate all the support I have received,” she concluded. “My fellow councilors, community members, City staff and many other partners, have worked tirelessly with me to make our community a better place for every person.”

Here's Kebler's full news release:

CITY COUNCILOR MELANIE KEBLER ENTERS BEND MAYORAL RACE

Today, Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler announced she will run in the November election to become Bend’s next Mayor. A career public servant, Kebler has worked as a state prosecutor and nonprofit victims’ rights attorney. After winning her election to Bend City Council Position 1 in 2020, Kebler has worked tirelessly on effective policy solutions, achieving positive results in the first year of her term. She is running for Mayor of Bend because she believes Bend needs strong leadership and bold vision to fulfill its potential as a beautiful, sustainable, and welcoming city.

“I care deeply about Bend and want to ensure we maintain the spirit of our community as the city grows and evolves,” Kebler said. “We must take bold steps to plan for the future, address our housing crisis, improve our transportation system, and tackle climate change.”

“Whether you rent your home or own it, whether you have always lived here or moved here recently, and no matter your age or your background, everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in Bend,” Kebler said. “More must be done in our community to create that reality. I’m ready to lead Bend in that work.”

Kebler is endorsed by community leaders and elected officials from across Bend.

“Melanie’s work as a Councilor shows she understands Bend’s challenges and will work hard to put real solutions in place to address them,” said Representative Jason Kropf. “Melanie is the leader our community needs right now, and she will be an excellent Mayor.”

Kebler has been an active Oregon attorney since 2008, beginning her career as a deputy district attorney in Lincoln County and Yamhill County, where she specialized in prosecuting crimes involving domestic violence. A Bend High graduate, she returned to Central Oregon in 2018 and currently works at a woman-owned probate and estate planning firm in Bend, where she lives with her husband and young daughter.

Kebler serves as Council liaison to several City committees, including the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, and is a member of the League of Oregon Cities Transportation Policy and Environmental Policy Committees. Kebler also serves on the Oregon Commission for Judicial Fitness and Disability, and is the former Board President of Camp Fire Central Oregon, a youth enrichment nonprofit.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to current Mayor Sally Russell for her many years of service to the city on the City Council,” Kebler said. “I look forward to continuing to work with her for the rest of her term.”

Kebler's early endorsers include:

Jason Kropf, State Representative

Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner

Ariel Méndez, Bend Parks and Rec Board Chair

Marcus LeGrand, Bend-La Pine School Board Vice Chair

Bend City Councilors Rita Schenkelberg, Megan Perkins, Barb Campbell, Anthony Broadman, and Gena Goodman-Campbell

Ruth Williamson, Community Leader

Mike Riley, Environmental Advocate

The post Bend Mayor Sally Russell won't seek re-election; Councilor Melanie Kebler declares run for job appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

