Public Safety

Game of Thrones’ Joseph Gatt denies charges of sexually explicit communication with a minor

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Joseph Gatt has denied allegations that he engaged in sexually explicit online communication with a minor across state lines.

The Game of Thrones actor was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department after they served a search warrant at his LA house on 6 April, upon receiving a tip of his supposed illegal online behaviour.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday (13 April), Gatt released a statement addressing the charges brought against him.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me,” he began.

“They are 100 per cent categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release,” he continued.

Gatt concluded: “I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.

“Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

The Independent has reached out to Gatt’s representative for comment.

In a news release on Tuesday (12 April), authorities addressed the public, announcing his arrest for “contact with a minor for sexual offence”.

They further urged other potential victims to call them with any additional details.

The 50-year-old actor was born in London and has a long list of acting film credits – aside from his small role as a member of the Thenn tribe in Game of Thrones – including Dumbo , Thor, and Star Trek Into the Darkness.

Gatt is also set to appear in the forthcoming adventure film, Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, based on the DC comic character of the same name.

