Worker Says They Quit After Job Offered $25,000 Raise: 'Loyalty Is Dead'

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"From now on I'm getting my damn money," the worker said on...

John Skuba
2d ago

The U.S. corporations deserve no loyalty. Their loyalty is to pay the least possible for everything, and labor discrepancies are where they make the most profit. They have no shame taking advantage of their employees. Thus, being loyal to them is the most foolish value a person can practice.

Jim Fisher
2d ago

i had a larger health care company do the same thing they offered 15k bump immediately when i was going... i felt they underpaid me for years... why would i stay with them?

Nickname
2d ago

Loyal? Why? Your employee doesn't care about you, why should you care about them? The idea of company loyalty is nothing more than to keep pawns compliant and cheap.

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

