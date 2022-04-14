Worker Says They Quit After Job Offered $25,000 Raise: 'Loyalty Is Dead'

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO