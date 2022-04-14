Diver Reveals the 'Monsters' Lurking in the Frozen Depths of the White Sea
"I have dived in places where no one has ever been, and seen animals that no one has seen before," the marine biologist...www.newsweek.com
"I have dived in places where no one has ever been, and seen animals that no one has seen before," the marine biologist...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8