Saint Paul, MN

GOP governor candidate Stanek hospitalized after crash

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Rich Stanek was hospitalized Tuesday night after a car crash following a campaign event...

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
