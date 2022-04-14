ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tour Guide Reveals Secret Behind the 'Fake' Houses on Wealthy City Street

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Leinster Gardens at first sight appears to be an ordinary, if pretty fancy, West London terrace," the tour guide...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Terrace#West London#Uk#Tiktok#Livinglondonhistory#Livinglondonhistory Com
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Inside the society wedding of the year: Glamorous toilet brush heiress Lou Hay stuns in a tulle gown as she marries millionaire property developer Jake O'Neil in a secret ceremony at a heritage-listed Sydney mansion

Two of Australia's wealthiest families came together on Thursday for the wedding of toilet brush heiress Lou Hay and property developer Jake O'Neil. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the heritage-listed Carthona mansion in Darling Point, Sydney, surrounded by their close family and friends. Lou, who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
882K+
Followers
89K+
Post
802M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy