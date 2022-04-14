Tour Guide Reveals Secret Behind the 'Fake' Houses on Wealthy City Street

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.

