DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Sunday and Happy Easter to you! If you have some egg hunts planned for this afternoon get ready for a lot of wind. Thankfully it will be warmer as compared to yesterday. Overnight a weak weather system passed through Colorado and it brought some light snow to the northern and central mountains. Parts of the foothills and the Denver area saw a little light rain. The trend for the week ahead will be for warmer and drier air to overtake the state. It will also be windy with speeds on both Sunday and Tuesday looking particularly high. This...

DENVER, CO ・ 33 MINUTES AGO