Society

WATCH: Transgender rugby player slams female athletes, coach says three injured

By Luke Gentile
 2 days ago

A high school rugby league is under fire after a transgender female athlete allegedly injured three biological female players during a Saturday match.

A biological male identifying and playing as a female on Guam High School's rugby team injured three biological female players from Tiyan High School during Saturday's season-opening match, according to Tiyan High School head coach Conrad Kerber.

The transgender athlete's "body size, body strength ... completely dominate any girl that I have on my team," Kerber said, according to a report .

"The aggressive nature that was witnessed clearly showed that it's a definite issue that we have to deal with," he added. "I have three players that were injured in that first game against Guam High directly by that particular player."

He has since argued for a ban on transgender females playing against biological females.

"Right now, we just have to come together as a group and discuss the proper path to take and discuss what the parameters are with allowing transgender males in full-contact sports such as rugby," he said.

Transgender women are not allowed to compete in women's rugby given their "size, force, and power-producing advantages," according to the World Rugby Transgender Guidelines .

"So we're currently in the process of working with our legal counsel and our management team to further assess and research the situation of transgender playing sports," Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said.

"This is obviously something very new to Guam, and at this point, we're just doing our research, working very closely with legal counsel," she said.

KD Joerg
2d ago

Why is the trans population so willing to sacrifice girls and women? We’re always telling boys don’t hit girls. Now that boy decides to wear a skirt and can injure wonen. Society needs to stand up for women’s rights. They deserve that.

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

If he wasn't dressed like a girl and did this there would be outrage.. But libtards are so brain dead they just buy into this so called transgender nonsense.

Noah Ellis
2d ago

It's incidents like this as well as in other sports that transgenders competing as women will either beat biological women or, as in this case, possibly injure real women athletes. Where are the feminists and women's rights groups and activists who have been arguing and protesting for fairness and equal rights? Where's the fairness of a man, calling himself a woman and competing in sporting events as a woman, yet due to his muscular build and abilities is able to defeat real women in competition. How many trans men are out there competing one on one or on men's teams? None that I've heard of and most likely will not happen because in tryouts against biological men they won't make the team.

IN THIS ARTICLE
