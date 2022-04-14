Missing Seattle man found safe after 1 week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Seattle man who was missing and considered endangered has been found, officials say.Police close 2018 missing person case after woman’s remains identified
Local police had been searching for Grigor (Greg) Adamian who went missing from the Seattle area on April 7 after his car was found in Damascus Wednesday.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office later shared in a tweet that Adamian had been safely located, but did not clarify where he was found.
CCSO thanks the public for helping spread the word.Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde begin second round of demolition at Blue Heron site
No other information was available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 2