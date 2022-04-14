Missing Seattle man found safe after 1 week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Seattle man who was missing and considered endangered has been found, officials say.

Local police had been searching for Grigor (Greg) Adamian who went missing from the Seattle area on April 7 after his car was found in Damascus Wednesday.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office later shared in a tweet that Adamian had been safely located, but did not clarify where he was found.

CCSO thanks the public for helping spread the word.

No other information was available.

