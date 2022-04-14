ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Dead dolphin found impaled in the head on Fort Myers Beach

By Olivia Hyde
 2 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are looking for answers after a dolphin was found impaled and killed on Fort Myers Beach in March.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the dead dolphin was reported to wildlife officials on March 24 and recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gvSh_0f9JdQig00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKdem_0f9JdQig00

A necropsy later revealed the animal was killed after it was impaled by a “spear-like object” while it was alive.

Investigators said the dolphin was wounded just above its right eye. NOAA described the dolphin as “an adult lactating female.”

Wildlife officials suspect the dolphin was in a “begging position” at the time of death indicating illegal feeding by a possible perpetrator.

NOAA law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.

According to NOAA, there have been at least 27 dolphins found dead with evidence of being shot with guns, arrows or being impaled by sharp objects.

“Harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Violations can be prosecuted civilly or criminally and are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail per violation,” a release from NOAA states.

WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
