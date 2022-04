Sucker Punch has released an update for Ghost Of Tsushima that marks the end of the studio’s active work on patching the game. Patch 2.18 was released earlier this week (April 12) and included a note from the developer suggesting that this is the end of planned patches for Ghost Of Tsushima. That said, support channels will still be monitored in case of significant bugs or issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO