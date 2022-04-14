Kim Kardashian calls out 'Will and Grace' star Debra Messing for trying to 'tear' her down after her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting announcement

Kim Kardashian in the premiere of "The Kardashians." Photo courtesy of Hulu

Kim Kardashian criticized Debra Messing for a tweet wondering why she was chosen to host "SNL."

In the first episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," the reality star reacted to Messing's 2021 tweet.

Messing apologized after the tweet went viral, saying she did not intend to "troll" Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has finally responded to Debra Messing's 2021 tweet where the "Will and Grace" star questioned why the reality star was scheduled to host an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

In response to the September 2021 announcement that Kardashian would host an October episode of the show, Messing tweeted : "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

At the time, Kardashian was filming her family's new reality series for Hulu, which premieres today. During the first episode of the new show , we see the SKIMS founder address the viral tweet as she was preparing for her hosting gig.

"Everyone just thinks I'm a ditz," Kardashian said during the episode about the public's reaction to her scheduled appearance on "SNL." "The girl from 'Will and Grace' came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host. But it's like, why do you care? I don't comment to tear people down, especially another female."

She added: "If that's what you think, dude, then cool, tune in."

Messing later apologized during an October 2021 interview on the "Tamron Hall" show , saying she was "not intending to troll" Kardashian with her tweet.

"That was never my intention," the 53-year-old actress said. "She is this phenomenon. She's a cultural icon. I am someone who grew up with 'SNL.' I love comedy. And they have had for decades this sort of formula, and I noticed that they changed the formula."

Kim Kardashian hosting "Saturday Night Live" on October 9. NBC/Getty Images

Messing said she was "just confused" because the reality star did not have any projects coming out that she was aware of, unlike most hosts who appear on the NBC show.

"I thought, 'I have been living under a rock, I don't have my finger on the pulse of pop culture,'" she said. "So I was like, 'Has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?' And clearly, it was interpreted differently."

Messing said she did watch Kardashian host the show and thought "she was amazing." The reality star's monologue ended up receiving a lot of praise due to her multiple jokes about her family .

New episodes of "The Kardashians " are released weekly on Thursdays on Hulu.

