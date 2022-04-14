ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Bad Idea': Family Only Insuring One Twin on Shared Car Sparks Fury

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The proposal drew a furious reaction on social media, with one critic writing: "It's fraud and deeply...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

Kindred
2d ago

SMH admitting insurance fraud on the internet not smart

Reply
11
Maude
2d ago

parents teaching children how to commit fraud.

Reply
14
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
NewsBreak
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
Daily Mail

'I believed this doctor for my whole life': Minnie Driver, 52, admits it was a 'miracle' she fell pregnant with son Henry, 13, when she was 37 after being told she was 'barren' at the age of 18

Minnie Driver has detailed how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18 before her 'miracle' pregnancy at the age of 37. The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
