ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Travolta pays tribute to late son Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday

By Claudia Willen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHsAS_0f9Jcu6z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpNuE_0f9Jcu6z00
John Travolta attends the LA premiere of "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles in 2019.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

  • John Travolta shared a tribute to his late son Jett on Wednesday, the day Jett would have turned 30.
  • "I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday," Travolta wrote.
  • Jett died in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas.

John Travolta honored his late son Jett Travolta in a social-media tribute on Wednesday, the day Jett would have turned 30 years old.

The "Grease" actor, 68, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of himself and Jett, whom he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston . The couple is also parents to Ella Travolta, 22, and Benjamin Travolta, 11.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," John captioned the photo.

Ella left a comment on her father's post that reads: "Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much."

While on a family vacation in the Bahamas in 2009, Jett hit his head on a bathtub after having a seizure and died. He was 16 years old.

In the aftermath of Jett's death, John and Preston, who died of breast cancer in July 2020 , set up The Jett Travolta Foundation . According to the charitable organization's website, it uses resources to "assist and provide relief" to children with special needs, among several other initiatives.

The couple rarely spoke publicly about Jett's death in the years that followed, however Preston opened up about his health on a 2012 episode of "The Doctors."

She said Jett had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and suffered seizures throughout his life, along with having Kawasaki Syndrome , an inflammatory disease most common in infants and children, when he was young.

During an August 2021 episode of Kevin Hart's talk show "Hart to Heart," John recalled a recent conversation he had with Benjamin about mortality, during which he spoke about both his late son and late wife.

After Preston died, the now 11-year-old worried that his father would die too, John explained. So, the actor gave his son a candid response.

"Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay. I said, 'Your brother left at 16 — too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say?' I said 'I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,'" John told Hart.

He continued: "So let's look at life, that [death is] part of life. You see, you don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

John Travolta is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading men, but he's also an accomplished private pilot. Taking to Instagram with a rare personal video, John celebrated his latest achievement in the world of aviation with his fans – and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Preston
Person
Jett Travolta
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Happy Birthday#Seizure
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Insider

Insider

361K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy