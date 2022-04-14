ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

M.R. Ducks co-founder Gail Lewis dies

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBUm4_0f9Jcqa500

The Ocean City-based landmark M.R. Ducks says that its matriarch and co-founder, Gail Lewis, has died.

She died at age 82, just days before what would have been her 60th wedding anniversary. Her husband, Lloyd B. Lewis, died last year.

Gail and Lloyd Lewis helped launch the M.R. Ducks clothing company, which became a ubiquitous Ocean City-centric inside joke and source of local pride for Marylanders in the 1980s and 1990s.

Years before the Internet and abbreviations like "LOL" and "TTYL," there was this lingo: "M.R. Ducks." "M.R. Not Ducks." "O.S.A.R. C.M. Wangs?" "L.I.B! M.R. Ducks."

(If you're not sure what that means, here's a translation . )

The clothing company recently marked its 35th anniversary and now has five locations , including two in Myrtle Beach, as well as the M.R. Ducks Saloon.

The company posted on social media Wednesday: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our matriarch and co-founder, Gail Lewis. Thursday April, 14th would have been Gail & Lloyd’s 60th wedding anniversary and we find comfort in knowing that they are dancing together again. A viewing will be held this evening at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland from 6-8pm and the memorial service will be held Thursday Morning at 11am at Atlantic United Methodist Church on 4th Street in Ocean City Maryland."

According to an obituary with Burbage Funeral Home , "Gail remained an active participant and owner/manager of M.R. Ducks Retail stores until her death, being known for her creativity and business acumen. She enjoyed hosting personal parties at home as well as company parties for work. She was also known for her gracious Southern style. Gail leaves a legacy of many friends at work and devoted family members whom she deeply touched."

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
Ocean City, MD
Obituaries
Ocean City, MD
Business
Daily Voice

Mother Of Toddler Killed In Baltimore Mattress Homicide Found Dead In Cecil County: Police

A body that was recently discovered near I-95 on the Harford/Cecil County border has been identified as the the parent whose child was killed in a Baltimore fire last week. Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore was found dead in Cecil County by a construction worker on Tuesday, April 12, Maryland State Police said. Her official cause of death has yet to be released.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Creativity#M R Ducks#Marylanders#Ttyl#The M R Ducks Saloon#Gail Lloyd#Burbage Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Berlin, DE
Ocean City Today

Sun & Surf Cinema site in north Ocean City eyed for hotel

Ocean City may soon be short a movie theater if plans to develop a hotel at the sight of the north end Sun & Surf Cinema pan out. The eight-screen movie theater at 14301 Coastal Highway has been an entertainment staple for more than five decades. But with the property listed for sale since the fall, and talk among city planning officials that a new venture is on the way, the cinema’s days are likely numbered.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean View woman admits to stealing over $1M from DE business

WILMINGTON, Del. – An Ocean View woman admits to defrauding her former employer out of more than $1M. Fifty-five year old Joan Donald pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. She was facing wire fraud and tax evasion charges. Donald worked as a bookkeeper for Dovetail, a high-end interior design...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
YourErie

Mighty Fine Donuts temporarily closing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 55-year local institution is temporarily shuttering. Mighty Fine Donuts, located at 2612 Parade St. in Erie, announced on Friday, April 15, that it would be closing for one month while the owner undergoes medical treatment. “This decision does not come easy or lightly, but we must put his health and well-being first […]
ERIE, PA
Cape Gazette

Mystery solved on Rehoboth Avenue

A number of years ago, I wrote an article about a particular restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue. Among the responses were some rather strange emails about various (imagined) nefarious activities surrounding that restaurant. After 16 years of doing what I do, I’ve learned to research everything I read and hear. Everything. At the end of the original article revealing the truth, I finished with: “I truly hope I don’t have to print this again in another seven years.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Outsider.com

Jim Miller, Western Centuries Founder, Dies Unexpectedly

Jim Miller, a founding member of Donna the Buffalo and Western Centuries passed away Thursday evening. At this time, his family has not released a cause of death. Over the years, Jim Miller made a name for himself as a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter. More importantly, though, Miller proved time and again that he was a natural collaborator. He never let his ego get in the way of making good music. For instance, he played guitar and sang with Donna the Buffalo. Then, he appeared on bandmate Tara Nevins’ 1999 album Mule to Ride. Additionally, he worked with artists like Dirk Powell, Tim O’Brien, and Ginny Hawker. Later, he met Cahelen Morrison and Ethan Lawton. Together, they formed Western Centuries.
ENTERTAINMENT
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy