M.R. Ducks co-founder Gail Lewis dies

The Ocean City-based landmark M.R. Ducks says that its matriarch and co-founder, Gail Lewis, has died.

She died at age 82, just days before what would have been her 60th wedding anniversary. Her husband, Lloyd B. Lewis, died last year.

Gail and Lloyd Lewis helped launch the M.R. Ducks clothing company, which became a ubiquitous Ocean City-centric inside joke and source of local pride for Marylanders in the 1980s and 1990s.

Years before the Internet and abbreviations like "LOL" and "TTYL," there was this lingo: "M.R. Ducks." "M.R. Not Ducks." "O.S.A.R. C.M. Wangs?" "L.I.B! M.R. Ducks."

(If you're not sure what that means, here's a translation . )

The clothing company recently marked its 35th anniversary and now has five locations , including two in Myrtle Beach, as well as the M.R. Ducks Saloon.

The company posted on social media Wednesday: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our matriarch and co-founder, Gail Lewis. Thursday April, 14th would have been Gail & Lloyd’s 60th wedding anniversary and we find comfort in knowing that they are dancing together again. A viewing will be held this evening at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland from 6-8pm and the memorial service will be held Thursday Morning at 11am at Atlantic United Methodist Church on 4th Street in Ocean City Maryland."

According to an obituary with Burbage Funeral Home , "Gail remained an active participant and owner/manager of M.R. Ducks Retail stores until her death, being known for her creativity and business acumen. She enjoyed hosting personal parties at home as well as company parties for work. She was also known for her gracious Southern style. Gail leaves a legacy of many friends at work and devoted family members whom she deeply touched."