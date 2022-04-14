ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden touts efforts to make government fairer, but major bills on social justice remain stalled

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON – More than 90 federal agencies on Thursday outlined steps being taken to improve equity and racial justice, a part of President Joe Biden's equity agenda that has progressed faster than legislation to reform police tactics, advance voting rights or forgive student loans.

The "equity action plans" were released on the same day Biden is visiting North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the largest historically Black college and university in the nation. It's his third visit to an HBCU as president. Other members of his cabinet, including the vice president, have made a combined dozen visits to HBCUs.

“Equity goes to the heart of our success as a nation when the typical Black family has just 1/8 the wealth of the typical white family,” said Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser. "When at least 35% of Americans in rural and tribal communities lack adequate high speed internet, that restricts growth and competitiveness well beyond rural America."

The administration's investment in HBCUs is one the more than 300 concrete actions officials said are being taken to get in the "guts of government" to improve service  to underserved communities.

Others include:

  • The Justice Department is is making it easier for people with limited English to report crimes.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency is shifting from responding to complaints of civil rights violations to initiating reviews.
  • The Defense Department will work to mitigate bias in artificial intelligence technology and will partner with HBCUs to develop a more diverse artificial intelligence workforce.
  • The Treasury Department is reviewing the government's debt-collecting practices.
  • The Interior and Transportation departments want to increase bus routes and other public transportation options for national parks.
  • The Commerce Department is increasing access to the patent and trademark systems for inventors and entrepreneurs from historically underserved communities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLJmt_0f9Jco3r00
President Joe Biden speaks about his racial equity agenda on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pool, Getty Images

The actions are an outgrowth of an executive order Biden signed his first day in office directing every federal agency to come up with ways to address any disparities in policies and programs.

"Delivering the promise of America is not the work of one department," Biden said in a video message Thursday. "It has to be the business of the whole of the federal government."

Such efforts have gotten some pushback, including the Transportation Department's guidance that funding from a major infrastructure package will "advance equitable access to transportation.”

Republican lawmakers have complained to Biden that "excessive consideration of equity, union memberships, or climate" when implementing the infrastructure law passed last year would be counterproductive.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., the top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has said highway funding should not be "a vehicle for the administration’s woke agenda.”

While the infrastructure package received bipartisan support, Republicans have blocked Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill. Bipartisan negotiations on police reform legislation broke down last year.  Democrats lack enough votes in the Senate to pass those bills over GOP opposition.

Some civil rights groups have also pushed the administration to cancel student loan debt, which falls disproportionally on Black Americans.

Biden recently extended the moratorium on federal student loan payments through Aug. 31. He backed, during the 2020 campaign, forgiving up to $10,000 in debt per borrower.

While some Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have pressed Biden to use his executive authority to cancel up to $50,000 in debt, Biden has said he believes such action must come from Congress.

"If Congress were to send him a bill to cancel $10,000 in student debt," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this month, "he'd be happy to sign it."

The administration has stressed that its equity agenda is not aimed solely at communities of color but is designed to help all marginalized communities, including people with disabilities, religious minorities, members of the LGBTQ community and anyone living in persistent poverty – whether in urban, rural or suburban areas.

Cabinet secretaries and other administration officials are traveling to dozens of communities this month to tout what Biden is doing for rural areas, including on expanding high-speed internet access.

"We are not going to send a penny out the door unless we are convinced that that plan is going to deliver broadband to everybody," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.

She noted her department has amended its mission statement – "To create the conditions for economic growth and opportunity” – to add the words "for all communities."

Black Lives Matter protests: US Park Police, Secret Service agree to change policies to settle lawsuits

War in Ukraine: Biden calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'genocide.' Is it a war crime?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden touts efforts to make government fairer, but major bills on social justice remain stalled

Comments / 101

Don't care Do you?
2d ago

All men are created equally. Regretably all are not equally up to perform certain tasks. Take biden for an example. He's not up to leading the free world and his floundering is noticed worldwide. Not a good look for the US.

Reply(7)
99
Griffin
2d ago

We are not equal. I worked very hard my entire life to get what I have and most of the people I know have too. I deserve where I am on life. I will not give up what I have earned so that someone who has not can feel “equal”. Nor will I assume their debt. I insist everyone else be held to the same standard.😳😳😳😳

Reply
82
for real
2d ago

forget this, what about fixing the problems that bidumb and the democraps created, high prices, and this terrible inflation should be what needs to be addressed!!

Reply
42
