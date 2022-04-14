ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A model has gone viral on TikTok for sharing her Coachella fashion predictions, including rhinestones and the 'Julia Fox jean'

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlDzf_0f9JclPg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGVof_0f9JclPg00
Maddie White has 2.3 million followers on TikTok.

Maddie White via TikTok

  • Maddie White is a model with 2.3 million followers on TikTok.
  • She posted a video sharing the fashion trends she expects to see at Coachella with her followers.
  • Viewers said they loved the looks White picked out, especially the rhinestone outfits and make-up.

Maddie White, a professional model and influencer with 2.3 million followers on TikTok, posted a video on April 9 sharing the fashion trends she predicts will be popular at Coachella music festival this year.

In the video , which has 1.2 million views, the model said many of her followers requested that she predict the kind of outfits people would wear to the festival because it had been several years since Coachella last took place due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Sales for items related to particular fashion trends are often driven by looks worn by celebrities at festivals, according to news website Business of Fashion , which reported that in 2022, fashion experts are predicting Coachella outfits will no longer replicate the bohemian look it was previously known for, and will instead showcase more revealing, "sexy" aesthetics.

@madeleinecwhite Comment what other trends u think we’re gonna see.. or hope to see ✨ #coachellainspo #coachella22 #coachella2022 #coachellaoutfits ♬ original sound - Maddie White

White said in her video that her first prediction for fashion at Coachella 2022 was "rhinestones to the max." She shared a picture of a model wearing a bodice made from translucent rhinestones over a bikini, but said the outfit was expensive and had sold out online.

She then shared a picture of a more affordable "bra body chain" from Chicago-based fashion brand Akira , which costs $39.90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SSxg_0f9JclPg00
The rhinestone body chain from Akira.

Maddy White via TikTok

White also said she thought rhinestones would feature in a lot of make-up looks, sharing a picture of a model wearing adhesive gemstones around her eyes.

She went on to she thought "rhinestones in the hair" are also likely to be a popular choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zflJp_0f9JclPg00
Gemstone makeup.

Maddie White via TikTok

Other trends White mentioned were lingerie-style tops and bloomer shorts — which are typically ruffled shorts inspired by 19th-century undergarments, according to fashion website Who What Wear.

She also said she expected to see "the Julia Fox jean," in reference to an outfit worn by Fox in March , where the actor and model turned a pair of jeans into a bandeau top and low-rise trousers — White believes this year will see "a lot of torso."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDsAv_0f9JclPg00
A lingerie-style top from Maddie White's TikTok.

Maddie White via TikTok

The TikTok received over 170 comments, and many of them appeared to agree with White's predictions. "Yes everyone loves rhinestones," a comment with 81 likes said. Another comment with 24 likes said, "love it."

White is signed to Nous model management agency in Los Angeles. She typically posts TikToks based on the "get ready with me," trend, a popular format where content creators film themselves picking an outfit for the day, or doing their skincare routine .

@madeleinecwhite I feel expensive for maybe the first time in my whole life idk #grwm #ootd ♬ jealousy (feat. rema) - FKA twigs

Coachella is an annual music festival often attended by influencers and celebrities in California. It will take place this year for the first time since 2019, after which it was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

State

California State
