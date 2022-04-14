ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Knoyle expected to be fit when Doncaster host Bolton

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Kyle Knoyle is expected to be available for Doncaster when Bolton visit the Eco-Power Stadium.

The right-back hobbled off in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Crewe because of cramp but will be fit to play on Good Friday.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey admitted a couple of unnamed players have sat out training this week and will be assessed, but Jordy Hiwula, Ben Jackson and Charlie Seaman are in contention.

Jon Taylor is sidelined by an ankle complaint, as are Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson, who will all miss the rest of the season.

Bolton will be able to call upon Declan John as the defender was passed fit after recovering from a tight hamstring he suffered in last weekend’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Dapo Afolayan was an unused substitute against the Owls but is in contention to return to playing after hamstring issues of his own.

Kyle Dempsey is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but Friday’s match might come too soon.

But Kieran Lee (heel) is unlikely to feature for the rest of the season, joining captain Ricardo Santos on the sidelines long-term.

