ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Somalia swears in lawmakers in step to choosing new leader

By OMAR FARUK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433xSt_0f9JbYqu00
1 of 4

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the capital’s heavily fortified Halane military camp, protected by sandbagged fences and high concrete walls. Somali police and African Union troops were deployed to the surrounding areas, putting Mogadishu under lockdown.

Dozens more legislators are yet to be selected and sworn in.

Later the lawmakers will elect speakers and deputies for both parliamentary chambers before they sit to choose a new president.

“We are observing a new set of parliamentarians taking over from others. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate parliamentarians who have been sworn in today. This is a huge responsibility assigned on you by your constituents, and it is a vote of confidence,” said Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Hussein Sheikh Ali of the Mogadishu-based research group Hiraal Institute said the inauguration of lawmakers “marks a great relief day for all Somalis and (the) international community who invested in Somalia to move forward.”

Somalia’s parliamentary and presidential polls were delayed for more than a year amid political turmoil after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s mandate expired in Feb. 2021 without a successor in place.

The delay raised political tensions and the threat of violence in a country prone to attacks by Islamic extremists who oppose the federal government.

Al-Shabaab claimed to have thrown mortar shells targeting the area where the lawmakers were being sworn in on Thursday. Authorities didn’t say if anyone was hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Nigeria says armed gangs in north are working with militants

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Armed gangs attacking remote communities in Nigeria’s troubled northwest are now working with extremist rebels who have waged a decade-long insurgency in the country’s northeast, a top government official said Wednesday. The gunmen and the Islamist rebels are in “an unholy handshake,” Nigeria’s...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Mogadishu#African Union#Ap#Hiraal Institute#Somalis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
BBC

Tanzania viewpoint: What President Samia has achieved in her first year

In our series of letters from African journalists, Sammy Awami looks back at how Tanzania has changed in the year since Samia Suluhu Hassan became the country's first female president following the death of President John Magufuli. If a happiness index was taken within the last few weeks, it would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy