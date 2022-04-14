ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

A safe bet: If you want a casino job, odds are on your side

By WAYNE PARRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOh13_0f9JayiJ00
1 of 7

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As a casino dealer, Shamikah Townsend knows when the odds are in her favor.

And they definitely are right now.

While working at one Atlantic City casino last year, she went to a job fair held by a different one, and was surprised at how instantly in-demand she was when the recruiter wanted to hire her as a craps dealer.

“She said, ‘I’ll pay you to move to Florida in two weeks,’” Townsend said. “I didn’t know craps, so I had to be honest and tell her, but I went out and I learned it.”

On Monday, Townsend made her move, getting hired on the spot at a job fair held by the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Townsend is part of a great hiring wave taking place at casinos across the nation as the gambling halls compete to add staff while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that drove customers away and led to staff reductions.

But casinos are just one of many industries struggling to add new workers, and they find themselves competing with each other not only for casino workers, but for people with experience in the hotel, restaurant and tourism industries, to name just a few.

“Gaming is facing the same labor issues that we see across the broader economy,” said Casey Clark, senior vice president of the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group. “In our recent CEO survey, the labor shortage is a top concern across the country.

“Competition for talent is a huge impediment for growth, and we’re also experiencing an expansion of gaming with customer demand increasing,” he said. “Those things are problematic when they happen together.”

That has led to some innovative tactics, including the use of virtual reality goggles at some MGM Resorts International job fairs to let applicants experience what the job will be like before signing on the dotted line.

Atlantic City’s casinos are also talking with state government agencies about funding new transit options to get people to jobs at casinos from farther-out places. One possibility: something like the contract the Borgata had with a state transit agency in 2008 for a daily shuttle bus between its Atlantic City casino and Camden — an hour-long trip reaching clear across the state.

In Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas, an economic development official said last month more than 40,000 jobs have gone unfilled since the state’s casinos reopened after a temporary closure in 2020. During one job fair in February, Caesars Entertainment was looking to hire 500 people.

On Friday in Las Vegas, about 6,000 people are expected to attend a jobs fair in which 105 casino and other employers will offer 13,000 jobs.

“Work is available whether you are a first-time job seeker, changing fields, newly relocated to the area or retired and wish to return to work,” said Wanda Gispert, a vice president with MGM Resorts.

Nationwide, there were about 1.65 million workers employed in the gambling, amusement and recreation sectors of the U.S. economy in March, representing about 91% of the pre-pandemic workforce, Clark said. The AGA said it does not have a figure for casino employment alone.

Joe Lupo, president of Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino, is also president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. He estimates there are 2,000 full and part-time casino jobs open in Atlantic City right now, where the overall workforce of 22,000 is down from 49,000 in 2003.

“Coming out of COVID, especially last year, after the restrictions were lifted, the workforce supply just has not been available,” he said. “It’s been difficult for all of us to find enough people. I certainly know after meeting with everyone last week that every property is hiring.”

That has very practical effects in casino resorts, which might not be able to open all their hotel rooms, or open all the craps or roulette tables they have. Restaurants that used to serve 700 tables a night may only be able to do 300, executives said.

As they are in other industries, workers are reaping the benefits of switching jobs, or taking a new one after being unemployed for a time. Casinos are increasing wages and benefits, and are offering to train workers without the type of experience that was once required just to get a foot in the door for an interview.

“Everybody’s looking to hire the same person,” said Bill Callahan, general manager of the Ocean casino in Atlantic City. “We always need people.”

In some departments, “people that made $14 an hour a year ago might now be making $16 or $17,” Callahan said.

Ocean is starting an in-house training program to teach people how to become dealers, something most applicants had to learn on their own before, Callahan added.

The Morongo casino in Cabazon, California, has been regularly holding job fairs since December, and has at least four more scheduled for this month.

In North Carolina, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said last month it needed nearly 900 additional workers for its two casinos in the state. Tribal leaders are considering recruiting workers from other countries and housing them in dormitories.

And in West Virginia, racetrack casinos told state regulators last month that a shortage of workers is preventing them from operating at full strength for a third year in a row.

Townsend, the newly hired dealer in Atlantic City, says circumstances are coming together nicely for her.

“I wanted to move up and improve my situation,” she said. “These places have to compete with everybody else for workers now, and there’s money to be had.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Florida

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, 785 of them living in the United States. Miami is home to the third-largest amount of billionaires, with 78.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Casino#Casino Hotel#U S Economy#Ap
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $2M bought at N.J. deli. $1M winner sold through Jackpocket app.

The pair of second-prize Mega Millions tickets sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing were bought at at Hudson County deli and through a Jackpocket app purchase. The ticket worth $2 million ticket — sold with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 — was bought at A Sharp Deli on Avenue C in Bayonne, while a $1 million ticket was purchased with the Jackpocket app.
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy