ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William makes appearance on Oscar winner’s podcast: Watch

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJFLv_0f9JaUQd00

Prince William made an appearance on Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and climate activist Danny Kennedy ’s podcast, Climate of Change . “Pleasure to join ‘Climate of Change’ podcast on @AudibleUK discussing @EarthshotPrize , my love of the environment and so much more with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy,” the Cambridges’ social media accounts wrote on Thursday.

RELATED:

The name of Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast has been revealed—listen to a teaser

The future King joined the podcast hosts at a solar-powered studio in London. On the podcast, which was released on April 13, William spoke about his connection to the natural world revealing that it “started pretty young.” He said, “I think watching a lot of documentaries, particularly with David Attenborough , I think as a young age that kind of really piqued my interest. You know, there’s a wider world out there to explore.”

“I think my grandfather, and my father, both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity,” William continued.

The Duke went on to recall his childhood saying, “Growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things, hiding in dens and all sorts from the garden. So I used to love being out in the, sort of in the wild and the wet.”

Cate is a member of The Earthshot Prize Council, which is made up of individuals, including Queen Rania of Jordan and Shakira , who are committed to championing positive action in the environmental space. Prince William and The Royal Foundation launched The Earthshot Prize, the most prestigious global environment prize, in 2020. The inaugural Earthshot Prize Ceremony took place last October in London . The 2022 ceremony is scheduled to take place in the United States.

“It’s kind of all channeling and building up towards the end of this year. It’s going to be in the US. We haven’t quite decided where. A lot depends on where it goes,” William said on the Climate of Change podcast. “What I’d love to see, personally, is I’d like to see more women-led solutions, and more indigenous community-led solutions. But these next nine months we’ve got to really focus on is the scaling of the 2021 winners and finalists. That’s what’s really important to us. That’s I think the game-changing nature of what the Earthshot Prize is about.”

Cate told the Duke that it sounds like he is “quite hopeful that maybe we can imagine our way and plan our way and work our way out of what seems to be a crisis,” to which William replied, “Definitely. I think to coin [Earthshot Prize Council member] Christiana Figueres ’ phrase ‘stubborn optimist.’ I think is sort of where I’m feeling quite like I’m at the moment.”

He added, “She’s given me a lot of hope that this can happen, and I believe it. And I’m seeing it with my own eyes. It is really inspiring. It’s really hopeful. And I do believe we can make huge strides.”

Comments / 0

Related
heatworld

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry banned from Prince William's 40th

They used to be each other’s closest allies and confidantes, united by their unique childhood and experiences. But these days, there’s more than an ocean separating Prince William and Prince Harry – in fact, the brothers are worlds apart, thanks to their bitter two-year feud. And while...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Prince William
Person
Danny Kennedy
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Christiana Figueres
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
David Attenborough
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#British Royal Family#Climate Of Change#Audibleuk#Earthshotprize
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte channels Kate Middleton in cutest £50 dress

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! The young royal joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George to pay tribute to her great-grandfather at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday. Royal fans were quick to comment on how the six-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: 'Flirty' Cambridge Pair Revived Their Marriage During Their Controversial Caribbean Tour? Royal Couple Reportedly Moving Closer To Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie And Prince Edward Soon

Kate Middleton and Prince William allegedly sneaked away for a romantic dinner in Belize. Kate Middleton and Prince William had a busy week during their most recent royal tour in the Caribbean region. The said visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was hounded with controversy after a number of groups staged a protest opposing the couple's tour.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's show-stopping red dress was made with the royal in mind

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing a variety of dazzling outfits during the royal tour and we have been loving seeing what she has been rocking each day. On the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her outfit was up there as one of the best, ever! We're calling it…
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Incredibly Stressed' Seeing Princess Eugenie Bonding With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle? Cambridge Couple Endured A Terrifying Incident In India

Kate Middleton is reportedly not pleased that Princess Eugenie spent time with Prince Harry. It cannot be denied that Kate Middleton remains one of the most talked-about members of the royal family today. Aside from taking care of her three doting children with Prince William -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge has also been so busy doing her royal duties while Queen Elizabeth focuses on her health.
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth to miss Easter Sunday service

Queen Elizabeth reportedly won’t be joining members of the royal family at this year’s Easter Sunday service. PEOPLE has confirmed that Her Majesty is not expected to attend the service on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel. However, a source told the outlet that the 95-year-old monarch...
SOCIETY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy