European Central Bank gives no clear date for rate hikes

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the European Central Bank says the bank would raise interest rates “some time after” ending its pandemic stimulus efforts later this year....

CNBC

European stocks close higher as banks rise on rate hike prospects

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor the war in Ukraine and economic developments in the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.9%, with banks adding 2.5% to lead the gains as most sectors and major bourses finished in positive territory. In...
STOCKS
Reuters

Egypt's central bank cancels scheduled meeting after rate hike

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has cancelled its monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, it said, following an exceptional meeting where key rates were raised by 100 basis points on Monday. The country's currency depreciated by about 14% after the unscheduled rate decision. Reporting by Nayera...
WORLD
Kiplinger

4 Regional Bank Stocks Rooting for More Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve recently announced a much-anticipated hike in interest rates – a 25-basis-point uptick that's expected to be just the first of several this year. The Fed's hawkishness is largely expected to be a boon for the financial sector, including a wide swath of America's regional bank stocks.
WASHINGTON, DC
Christine Lagarde
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#The European Central Bank
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
KRDO

Asian stocks follow Wall St down amid US interest rate fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower after the Federal Reserve indicated it might raise interest rates more aggressively to cool U.S. inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Oil fell more than $2 per barrel amid concerns global economic growth might weaken. Investors are uneasy about possible downward pressure on economic activity from higher interest rates, Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.3% after Fed officials indicated in notes from their last meeting they were considering raising its benchmark rate by double the normal amount. They also indicated they are likely to shrink Fed bond holdings, which also might push up commercial borrowing rates.
STOCKS
KRDO

iPhone supplier Pegatron suspends production at two factories in China

One of Apple’s top suppliers is stopping work at its factories in and around Shanghai as the city of 25 million people remains under a strict Covid lockdown. Pegatron announced Tuesday that it had suspended production at its facility in China’s largest city, as well as the nearby city of Kunshan, until further notice..
CELL PHONES
KRDO

Cryptocurrency expert gets 5 years in NKorea sanctions case

NEW YORK (AP) — A cryptocurrency expert has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. Thirty-nine-year-old Virgil Griffith pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy, admitting he presented at a cryptocurrency conference in North Korea in 2019. That was even after the U.S. government denied his request to travel there. Prosecutors say Griffith, a well-known hacker, also developed “cryptocurrency infrastructure and equipment inside North Korea.” Defense attorney Brian Klein described Griffith as a brilliant scientist “who developed a curiosity bordering on obsession” with North Korea. He said Griffith “loves his country and never set out to do any harm.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Europe

