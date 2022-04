It feels like the college basketball campaign just ended, but with a transfer portal that's already featured over 1,300 players, much must be settled before next season. Picking up key transfers can be a major part of a team's success; Kansas' Remy Martin and North Carolina's Brady Manek were instrumental in their respective teams' Final Four runs as grad transfers, while Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe swept the Player of the Year awards after starting his career elsewhere.

