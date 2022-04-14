ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old arrested for stabbing after large fight in Worcester park

By Nick DeGray
 2 days ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing at Crompton Park in Worcester Tuesday night.

State police seized trafficking weight of cocaine after vehicle stop in Randolph

Worcester Police said they were called to a large fight at the park around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, there was still a large crowd there and several people yelling at each other. Officers then located a 15-year-old stabbing victim on Harding Street and he was taken to the hospital.

Several bystanders pointed out the suspect to officers, who was still inside the park. Police say the park was chaotic, with several people screaming and threatening to fight one another. Officers were able to locate and arrest the 15-year-old suspect. He is being charged with:

  • Armed Assault to Murder
  • Assault and Battery
  • Affray
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Arrest warrant

Worcester officers also arrested another 15-year-old and 19-year-old John Ogwalli for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to be okay.

