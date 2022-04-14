ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

5 savings mistakes people make when building their financial life

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to financial independence is not easy, and usually requires patience and diligence early on. For young people still trying to establish their careers, focusing on retirement or saving for the future may not seem like a top priority. But making the wrong money moves early on can be...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Investing for Retirement? Suze Orman Recommends These Accounts

You can't afford to pick the wrong retirement account when your future financial security is on the line. Investing for retirement can help you prepare financially for your later years. There are many kinds of tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends maxing out your 401(k),...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Wealth Building#Stock#Inflation#Financial Independence
Retirement Daily

Does Divorce Affect Retirement?

I met with a new prospective client the other day. He was hunting for an advisor. We sat down and had a great conversation on finances and my financial planning philosophy. He indicated that he would be back with his wife at a later time, but wanted to get some general questions answered first.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KTEN.com

The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change

The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a new interpretation of the SECURE Act and change the rules governing the required minimum distributions (RMDs) of inherited IRAs, 401(k)s and other accounts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WAFF

Financial Friday: Options for building your savings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Having a personal budget will help ensure you aren’t doling out more money than you have. A good spending plan can help you pay for those immediate needs, save for the unexpected and the expected. A lot of financial experts recommend the 50/30/20 budget, where...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Kiplinger

How to Create a Retirement Income Stream

During your working years, your largest income stream is generally from employment. When you retire, however, your income will likely need to come from a variety of sources, such as retirement accounts, after-tax investments, Social Security, pensions or even continued part-time work. For those looking to create a retirement income...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy