A few years ago, just before the pandemic, director Rick Castaneda directed a fun film about a new office employee discovering an underground office filing competition at his new job. It's filled with quirky characters and many actors picked from right here in the Yakima valley. This film has been shown at Seattle and London film festivals is available at a premium at hotels across the United States and, on April 1, 2022, will have a special screening right here in Yakima as well as other cities in Washington state.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO