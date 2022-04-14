ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Police Look for Exchange Bank Robber

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Rosa police are seeking help from the public to identify a bank robber. On Wednesday afternoon, a man entered the Exchange Bank on Stony Point Road and...

