ROCKFORD — Winnebago didn’t have the best girls basketball player in the Big Northern — Winnebago had the best two players. Miyah Brown was twice named one of the five best players in Class 2A by the Associated Press, but fellow four-year starting forward Renee Rittmeyer led Class 2A state runner-up Winnebago with 22 points...

WINNEBAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO