Rohnert Park, CA

Three-Vehicle Crash Injures Nine in Rohnert Park

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Nine people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, including a bus....

www.ksro.com

CBS San Francisco

Driver Slams Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop In Horrific Early Morning Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop. Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road. The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street. Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront. The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.
SANTA ROSA, CA
WREG

One dead after vehicle strikes three parked vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after police say a vehicle hit three other parked vehicles in South Memphis Friday night. The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Silverage Avenue. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more people were taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

During welfare check, Oakland police find woman who'd been fatally shot

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman at home in the city's San Antonio neighborhood, authorities said. After being asked to conduct a welfare check on Thursday afternoon for a woman at her home on the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue, officers asked firefighters to break down her door.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI

