Kelly Clarkson Gets Sentimental With Wistful Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney Ballad: Watch

It seems like Kelly Clarkson was really missing Fort Worth, Texas today. The three-time Grammy winner paid tribute to her Texas roots Thursday (April 14) with a wistful Kellyoke performance of Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney ‘s sentimental, country chart-climbing collaboration “Half of My Hometown” on the newest episode of her daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Standing center stage, Clarkson’s mid and low registers float gracefully atop the rootsy mix of instruments played by her band Y’all. “Half of my hometown’s still hangin’ around still talkin’ about that one touchdown,” she sang, keeping her eyes closed for the last few lines of the emotional ballad. “While the other half of my hometown, they all got out. Some went north, some went south, still lookin’ for a feelin’ half of us ain’t found.”

While the American Song Contest host hails from a Fort Worth suburb of Texas, “Half of My Hometown” was originally written by Ballerini in honor of her home base in Knoxville, Tennessee — which she and Chesney actually shout out toward the end of the track. “‘Cause half of me will always be from Knoxville, Tennessee,” the country stars harmonize.

First released in March 2020 on Ballerini’s third studio album Kelsea , “Half of My Hometown” was later pushed as a single but didn’t hit its stride until recently. The track topped the Country Airplay chart just last month — about a year after its release as a single — and reached its peak on the Hot 100 at No. 53 in January.

The 28-year-old “This Feeling” singer previously spoke to Billboard about her love for the “Stronger” singer, whom she’s toured with in the past. “One of my favorite artists is Kelly Clarkson,” Ballerini said. “She has a way of just … when things go wrong, she just handles it with such humor, and that’s what makes me love her as a fan. I think as long as I’m in the moment, I can handle whatever happens.”

And that’s exactly what Ballerini ended up having to do. After making headlines earlier this week for a seriously unlucky series of events — which found her testing positive for COVID-19 just a couple days before she was supposed to host the CMT Awards — she forged ahead and appeared via livestream to deliver banter and perform her new single “Heartfirst” from home.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Half of My Hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney below.