Belmont, MA

Man convicted in Colombia of murdering his wife arrested after 27 years on the run, FBI says

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who fled to the US from Colombia after the murder his wife in 1994 was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, the FBI said in a news release. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, had been living in Belmont under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon after entering the US illegally in 1995,...

