Eggs All Over The Golden Triangle

The Conrad FCCLA will be hosting an exciting "Egg My Yard" fundraiser this Friday! You can order candy-filled eggs for Easter, starting at 12 eggs for $10, & you can toss caution to the wind by going as high as up to 40 eggs for $30. For $5, you can "request" the eggs to be hidden in YOUR yard the night before (limited to the 1st 20 requests.) Don't worry about a thing, the orders will be ready this Friday afternoon between 1 & 4, down at Conrad High School. ALL this sounds "EGG-citing" to me, & for a great cause too. Please call 580 3267, to get set up, or email stacy.aaberg@conradschoos.org. Happy Easter, & stay warm...

CONRAD, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO