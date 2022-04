Howie Roseman can say it until he’s blue in the face: the Philadelphia Eagles will head into the 2022 season with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. But with a pair of first-round picks in each of the next two NFL drafts, and with the Eagles general manager’s love for wheeling and dealing, you can never say never when it comes to Philadelphia rolling the dice at quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO