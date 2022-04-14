ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Deebo Samuel trade: Jets and Colts betting favorites to land 49ers WR in possible trade

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mK4r_0f9JW0m800

If the San Francisco 49ers actually made a Deebo Samuel trade this offseason, oddsmakers believe there are four teams that have the best odds of landing the All Pro’s services.

The last few weeks have seen some interesting developments between the 26-year-old star and the 49ers. Last week he unfollowed his current employer on social media and removed all mentions of them on his accounts. That was certainly an odd move and made fans and media wonder if they smelt smoke from a possible fire.

Days later, that smoke came up over the horizon as Deebo Samuel seemed to suggest on social media that he expects to make no less than $25 million per season , once he becomes a free agent next winter. The South Carolina University alum is in the final year of a rookie contract which will pay him just under $4 million in 2022. Small change for a player who racked up 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns working with a quarterback the team doesn’t want to be the starter anymore.

Four teams have best odds of finalizing a Deebo Samuel trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gz0UV_0f9JW0m800
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The apparent divide between the player and team unveiled on social media has led to speculation that the 49ers could try and trade Samuel before this season if they can’t agree on a contract extension. And it seems that betting site Oddschecker has laid down lines for which teams are the strongest candidates to land Samuel in a swap.

  • Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 6 TDs

At the top of the list with +400 odds are the New York Jets. “Gang Green” made a strong effort to land former Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill when he was available, but ultimately he landed with divisional rivals in the Miami Dolphins instead. The franchise has serious draft capital — two first-round picks this month — and cap space to make a move for major talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljcwF_0f9JW0m800 Also Read:
Deebo Samuel trade to the Green Bay Packers, how it might look

The site claims the team with the second-best chances are the Indianapolis Colts at +600. The Colts don’t have the same value in the draft as the Jets — since they are without a first-round pick in 2022 — but they do have the second most available cap space in the league with over $21 million.

In case you were wondering, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints had the next best odds at +800 each.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
California Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Insider Names 3 “Most Obvious” Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

On Thursday afternoon, the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray took another awkward step. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have not made a new contract offer to Murray. As a result, other teams are “monitoring” for a potential trade.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Chandler Smith
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Former First Round Pick

The story of the Packers’ off-season has been cap space and the wide receiver position. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas in March and had not made a move to add a wideout. However, the Packers were linked to veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and hosted him for a visit today. The Packers are officially signing the former first-rounder to a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray trade suitors preparing to pounce with latest Cardinals contract drama

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray is back on. After scrubbing his social media clean of Cardinals-related posts earlier this offseason, Murray addressed the concerns around his future with Arizona. The star quarterback said that he wasn’t worried about his future with the team. The latest development in his contract extension talks with the team may change his tone, though.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Jets#49ers#Dolphins#American Football#Wr#Deebo Samuel Trade Credit#Oddschecker
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Tom Brady could still bring offensive star to the Buccaneers to win now

Tom Brady has a way of drawing some of the best talent in the NFL to where he is at. Hopefully this trend continues for the Buccaneers. The door never closes in free agency on a team with Tom Brady as the starting quarterback. The Buccaneers have seen this on display for the last two seasons, and it is sure to continue as Brady looks to win his second Super Bowl in three years with the Bucs in 2022.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Worked Out Notable QB Prospect

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts acquired longtime NFL veteran Matt Ryan as their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. That hasn’t stopped the team from looking into this year’s incoming QB draft prospects, though. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Colts representatives took a visit to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Friday’s Stephon Gilmore News

On Friday morning, free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his decision to join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. This news came despite reports that the former defensive player of the year was “in contact” with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential free-agent deal earlier this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy