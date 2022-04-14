ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY subway shooting suspect due in court, facing terror charge

abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– The man accused of open firing on a New York subway train is appearing in...

www.abccolumbia.com

insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
The Independent

Suspect charged with manslaughter in shoving death of Broadway vocal coach posts bail, lawyer says

Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New video shows subway attack suspect’s convincing ‘disguise’ as he entered station

New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Subway#Cnn
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Burglary suspect charged for punching K-9 in face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after he allegedly fought two deputies and punched a K-9 deputy in the face.  Bobby Lee White was arrested March 22 after deputies were called to a home at the 100 block of Elm Street for a report of […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WOWK 13 News

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kisha Walker

Homeless Man Suspected in 'Savage' Hammer Attack on Woman in LIC Subway Station, Indicted on Attempted Murder Charge

*Information reported by Qns.com and LICpost.com has been used as a source for this report*. A 57-year-old homeless man from lower Manhattan, who was arrested last month on Sunday, February 27, 2022, for the 'savage' hammer attack on a woman at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City, which occurred on Thursday night, February 24, 2022, has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, and other charges.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Minnesota

Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN

