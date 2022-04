My party trick is knowing exactly which perfume someone is wearing when they walk into a room. Le Labo's Santal 33, Yves Saint Laurent's Libre and Byredo's Mojave Ghost are all firm favourites in London circles — but these scents aren't unique to us. On a trip to New York, those bewitching, all-encompassing notes of sandalwood, mandarin and jasmine followed me consistently through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn, then on to Paris soon after. It proved one thing: once a perfume achieves cult status, it's entirely unavoidable. But why do we all want to smell like clones?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 25 DAYS AGO