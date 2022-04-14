ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

By Scripps National
Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of committing a mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn will be held in jail without bail. Frank James made his first court appearance Thursday. Prosecutors said James...

www.fox17online.com

