Sammy Watkins to visit Green Bay Packers

 2 days ago

Free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins is visiting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, NFL Network reported.

The Packers are looking to boost their depth at wide receiver after two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 18.

Watkins, 28, will bid to rebound after a difficult season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. He posted career lows in catches (27), receiving yards (394) and touchdowns (one).

Also Read:
Green Bay Packers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Watkins has 348 catches for 5,509 yards and 34 touchdowns in 99 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) and Ravens. He was selected by the Bills with the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

Yardbarker

Packers Sign Former First Round Pick

The story of the Packers’ off-season has been cap space and the wide receiver position. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas in March and had not made a move to add a wideout. However, the Packers were linked to veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and hosted him for a visit today. The Packers are officially signing the former first-rounder to a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars.
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
Yardbarker

Packers Reportedly Land A Former Top WR For Aaron Rodgers

Undoubtedly, the Green Bay Packers must improve their receiving corps after Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be difficult to fill the void that the All-Pro wide receiver left, especially after a season with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb,...
Yardbarker

LeRoy Butler: Three star receivers the Packers need to target now

LeRoy Butler knows a thing or two about the Green Bay Packers organization. He has been in Green Bay for the better part of the last three decades. The Packers Super Bowl window seems to be two, MAYBE three years long. based on Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit he seems to be a lock for two more years (barring retirement), and possibly a third.
The Spun

Packers Hosting Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Thursday

After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders earlier this offseason, the Packers need to find help for Aaron Rodgers. Help could soon be on the way. Green Bay is reportedly hosting former first-round pick and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Although it’s just a visit, NFL insider Mike Garafolo thinks a deal could soon be on the way.
ClutchPoints

Packers eyeing Sammy Watkins as help for Aaron Rodgers after Davante Adams trade

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ greatest weapon is no longer with the team with Davante Adams off to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, leaving some key holes at wide receiver to fill. Green Bay is on the hunt for help at the position, and veteran wideout Sammy Watkins is in for a visit, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Boston

What was free agent Ndamukong Suh up to in Boston?

Suh spent time with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Ndamukong Suh got the full Boston experience this weekend, but that reportedly didn’t include a visit with the Patriots. The star defensive tackle, who happens to be a free agent, attended a Red Sox game and reconnected with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka at Fenway Park. He spent the afternoon with Udoka, his friend who is also from Portland, Oregon, and watched the Celtics practice.
