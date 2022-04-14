ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Ways to Get your Fit City Challenge Time This Weekend

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Hey there Team Southlake! We’re about two weeks into the Fit City Challenge, and we’re all about bringing home the gold!. We know you like to stay fit and active, but sometimes it can be challenging to find creative ways to get your time in—especially on the weekend. Fret not, Team...

Sturgis Journal

Winners announced in 2022 Get Fit Challenge

The 2022 Get Fit Challenge comes to an end this week. Final weigh-in and measurements were Saturday. During this year’s challenge, men lost a total of 631.8 pounds and women lost 623.2 pounds. First-place finisher for the men’s category was Greg Brooks. First place for women was Mary Warble. Her husband, Bill , came in second for men. Donnell Roberts earned second-place honors for women.
STURGIS, MI
KENS 5

Need guidance on your fitness journey? San Antonio coach offers personalized training | Get Fit

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to improve your health from the comfort of your own home, Tamara White can help you out. White is a coach and trainer at the WellFit location off Lockhill Selma. She offers personalized training in-studio, as well as in-home personal training. In this week’s Get Fit, she’s sharing a quick workout you can do on your own without any equipment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Walking: Your best step to a healthier heart

When the world gets you down, go for a walk and make your heart happy. Physical activity is one of the best ways to manage stress and boost your mood, while reducing your risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA recommends at...
FITNESS
#Weight Room#The Fit City Challenge#Outdoor Fitness Series#Evo Entertainment
The Independent

World Sleep Day: How to fall asleep faster using this five-minute trick

How is it that sometimes you can get into bed feeling absolutely shattered but lie awake for an hour or more, unable to drop off?We all know that, ideally, we shouldn’t look at our phones, laptops or tablet screens an hour before bed because of the blue light they emit, but realistically, that’s not practical most of the time.But it turns out there is something you can do before bed to help you fall asleep that only takes five minutes. It’s incredibly simple too: all you need to do is write a very specific to-do list.Yes, merely writing down the...
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

Four Expert-Approved Ways to Strengthen Your Core

The gold standard for a fit midsection is no longer a six-pack or cinched waist. Marvel superheroes aside, nobody needs washboard abs to prove her might. In fact, physical therapists, trainers, and sports scientists agree that workouts targeting the abdominals—and neglecting the rest of the torso—may increase your risk of injury and back pain.
WORKOUTS
Panama City News Herald

Get your taste buds ready! Inaugural Bay County Crawfish Challenge kicks off this weekend

PANAMA CITY — Ten teams, one winner, and almost 1,000 pounds of crawfish. What's up? The inaugural Bay County Crawfish Challenge. Four months ago, friends David Shaw, Darryl Luna, Ronnie Herring, and Chopper Warren were at odds over who had the best tasting crawfish ... and the trash talking began. They could not pick a winner and decided to let the community choose, leading to their plan for the Crawfish Challenge.
BAY COUNTY, FL
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SHAPE

Should You Use a Sauna Before or After Your Workout?

Regardless of your fitness experience level, you probably have some agenda of tasks you have to complete before and after every single workout. For instance, you might have a tradition of guzzling an entire water bottle and fueling up with a carb-rich snack before you lace your sneakers or slurping down a protein shake and foam rolling your quads once you've powered through your HIIT workout.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Keeping active is crucial for staying healthy, and considering 27 per cent of Britons aren’t exercising at least once a week, according to a 2020 YouGov survey, you might be inclined to up your activity levels.But it’s hard to know just how much exercise you should be doing to reach your fitness goals, be that weight loss or bulking up.“The type of workout you do ultimately depends on your ability, goals, likes and dislikes, equipment available, what injuries you have, and how much time you have available,” personal trainer Tom Mans explained to The...
WORKOUTS
