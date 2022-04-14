ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois sports bettors bet heavy on men’s college basketball tournament

By Kevin Bessler
thecentersquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – It appears many Illinoisans had a financial interest in March Madness this year. According to PlayIllinois.com, $286.2 million was bet on both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, a record amount. That is a big jump from last year when the March Madness handle was around...

www.thecentersquare.com

