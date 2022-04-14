ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 shot, 2 dogs stolen in string of D.C. armed robberies

By Jonathan Rizk, Makea Luzader
 2 days ago

Update (11:54 p.m.) — The DC Police Department has confirmed on Twitter that Pablo was reunited with his owners!

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — Police are asking for the public’s help after suspects threatened residents with a handgun, shot two men and stole two dogs on Wednesday.

The first incident happened around 4:12 p.m. at the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue when the two suspects got out of a vehicle and approached the victim. Police said that one suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded they hand over their dog and property.

This dog is a 1-year-old French Bulldog named Bruno. Police said that he was last seen wearing a black collar and a black leash.

A similar incident happened shortly afterward around 4:29 p.m. at the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects took this second victim’s dog, a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo.

“Our puppy Pablo was robbed from us at gunpoint outside CVS on 8th Street this afternoon. He has a blue eye and is 11 weeks. The robbers will likely try to sell him; please keep an eye out on Craigslist and Facebook. We are devastated,” Pablo’s owner said in a Tweet on Wednesday evening.

Image of the suspects, courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Later, around 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast, after hearing gunshots. They found two men who appear to have been shot. These victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects appeared again around 4:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. They approached the victim and threatened them with a gun again before demanding their property. The victim handed over the property, and the suspects left again in the vehicle.

The car that the suspects had been driving has been recovered. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

