Austin Dog Rescue is featuring Juniper for Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet of the Week. Volunteers say, “Juniper is a dainty 26-pound blonde, 5-month-old puppy with a black snout. She is extremely sweet and adores affection considering she was a stray that probably lived most of her life outdoors. She is gentle and calm for her age but also enjoys playing with toys and dogs and being with her people. She gets excited greeting people and jumps, but we are working on that along with other basic manners.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO