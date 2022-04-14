North Bend grant funds will help The Devereux Center open thrift store

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Right now, the Human Resources Development Council Warming Center is only open from early November through late March, but that’s going to change. Tuesday night, the Bozeman City Commission voted unanimously to give the HRDC a $241,920 grant, enough to keep the shelter running from April through October.
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Millions of dollars secured by city officials in North Bend are expected to leave a big economic print. The city calls it an economic renaissance. Grant money coming into the city of North Bend has flowed into local businesses. According to Mayor Jessica Engelke, it's...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Elected officials Friday opened 52 apartments for seniors who have experienced homelessness, providing an "affordable" rental home and supportive services. The $27 million Ivy Senior Apartments in Clairemont will remain affordable for 55 years for households with income up to 50% of the San...
A Multnomah Education Service District worker inflicted illegal corporal punishment by picking up and throwing a Portland third grader with disabilities across a seclusion room, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. Tiria Jones’ 9-year-old son, who has autism, had attended Four Creeks School for five days when...
With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde began the second round of demolition at the Blue Heron Paper Mill site April 4, moving the Tribe closer to its vision of restoring public access to the Willamette Falls.
It was just after 6 pm on Feb. 26 when a patron at the Midland branch of the Multnomah County Library attacked two employees. The man, agitated and yelling, head-butted and punched the two staffers until a co-worker pinned him against the library’s glass doors. “He walked toward me...
WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations that serve Boonville, Constableville, and Westernville residents can apply by Friday, April 22, for 2022 grant support through the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation. The fund was established in 2018 to support programs, projects and...
In early spring, the birds come back, the snow melts and youths at River Bend Nature Center get a sweet opportunity to understand more about the world around them.
Following tradition, the nature center has begun the process of making maple syrup. Young people are invited to learn about the process during the center’s science day on Friday.
“Science days started out as a day for homeschool families to come...
Vancouver real estate developer Dean Kirkland has run into some trouble across the river in Hillsboro. Washington County has sued the owners of a Hillsboro hotel, including a company tied to Kirkland’s development firm, which developed the hotel, seeking more than $304,000 in unpaid lodging taxes, penalties and interest. The county alleges that the Staybridge Suites Hillsboro North has been missing payments of the tax since October 2019.
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- A massive spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month will help fund a million-dollar expansion of a Eureka dental clinic. Congressman Jared Huffman championed the funding in the annual appropriations bill for the Burre Dental Center in Eureka. This funding boost will allow the dental facility to expand its capacity by 8-thousand […]
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to several recent crashes, including two recent fatalities, the Eugene Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit will be focusing on the area of W 11th Ave., between Garfield St. and Green Hill Rd., the department said Monday. "Speed limits are posted and we've just put fresh...
